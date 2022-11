You're going on vacation in the Realms – where do you go and why? #DnD #dungeonsanddragons #fridayfun

It depends.

If I want to be alone in unspoiled nature: the headwaters of the Unicorn Run, in the High Forest.

If I want to hang out in the countryside: Storm's kitchen, in Shadowdale.

A night in a tavern? The Moon and Stars, in Waymoot, Cormyr.

And so on. ;}#Realmslore

— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) April 29, 2022