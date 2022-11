So we know of the Undermountain Manshoon, and the clone of the vampire Manshoon, is there any hint we can have of the third Manshoon mentioned in 4e and 5e? You've read the Sage of Shadowdale trilogy, yes? And Elminster's Candlekeep Companion?

We've published more than hints, and covered more than three Manshoons. ;}#Realmslore

— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) April 15, 2022