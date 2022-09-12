There is no greater compliment one can receive than claims that your game is scripted. Its really the sweetest! For those who have had those incredible, nail-biting, transformative sessions and adventures… you earn that award too. Means you got a good table. 😉 — Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) September 10, 2022

When your players are that invested, it's like creating a movie in real time! There's no limit to the stories you can tell. And for each loose story beat or hastily scribbled note that pays off, there are at least three sweat-inducing moments of absolute improv. 😂 — Justice Ramin Arman (@justicearman) September 10, 2022