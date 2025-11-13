Young children adventurers

@ChrisPerkinsDnD Any suggestions on how to start playing #DnD with young children (7-10)? — Keith Wells (@ThetaPrime) November 19, 2015

Check out “The Heroes of Hesiod” by @susanjmorris . I think it might be exactly what you’re looking for. https://t.co/o89tuy4Fth — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) November 19, 2015

@NullW0lf @ChrisPerkinsDnD Yay! Thanks Chris and Robert! And so glad to hear it worked for your 9yo. — Susan J Morris (@susanjmorris) November 19, 2015

You can find this module adventure here: http://archive.wizards.com/dnd/article.aspx?x=dnd/4dnd/monsterslayers