Can bonus action be used to deliver a kick?

@JeremyECrawford Can one’s bonus action be used to deliver a kick?
— Aaron Steed (@st33d) October 20, 2015
To do something as a bonus action, the act's description must say it can be done as a bonus action. #DnD https://t.co/iVmBov3nqc
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 20, 2015
@JeremyECrawford does that mean you cant just use a bonus action to do any old thing like kick a chair?
— See Me In D&D (@mAcChaos) October 22, 2015
Certain game features let you take a bonus action. You don't have a generic bonus action to spend as you like. #DnD https://t.co/hi5EN2BXwh
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 22, 2015
@JeremyECrawford what about a free action? or would that require your action to kick down a table or something
— See Me In D&D (@mAcChaos) October 22, 2015
You get a free interaction with one object or environmental feature during your move or action (PH, 190). #DnD https://t.co/Muu7TVKya8
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 22, 2015