Can bonus action be used to deliver a kick?

@JeremyECrawford Can one’s bonus action be used to deliver a kick? — Aaron Steed (@st33d) October 20, 2015

To do something as a bonus action, the act's description must say it can be done as a bonus action. #DnD https://t.co/iVmBov3nqc — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 20, 2015

@JeremyECrawford does that mean you cant just use a bonus action to do any old thing like kick a chair? — See Me In D&D (@mAcChaos) October 22, 2015

Certain game features let you take a bonus action. You don't have a generic bonus action to spend as you like. #DnD https://t.co/hi5EN2BXwh — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 22, 2015

@JeremyECrawford what about a free action? or would that require your action to kick down a table or something — See Me In D&D (@mAcChaos) October 22, 2015