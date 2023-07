@JeremyECrawford say you have a huge or larger creature and a druid, shaped to a water elemental, stops in its space. Can that huge creature attack the elemental druid? https://t.co/q5gbXYPG8s

The Water Form trait of the water elemental doesn't inhibit attacks made by or against the elemental.

If the trait inhibited attacks, it would say so. #DnD https://t.co/XwS499OPG7

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 8, 2018