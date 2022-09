HI Ed, would the various Hags in your realms be able to develop magic that they place/imbue into their male offspring to “soak/take” damage instead of the parent Hag? If yes, what would be active range? Yes, and range would be line of sight. As in, any distance as long as the hag and the soaker can see each other without magical or mechanical aid. (In practical battlefield terms, pretty close and free of cover.)#Realmslore

