Do people in Faerûn also call it the Forgotten Realms? No. Those in real-world Earth who know about the gates/portals to Toril refer to it as "the Forgotten Realms" because we, collectively have "forgotten" the ways there (and increasingly, no longer believe Toril is real). Toril is "the Realms" to those who live there.#Realmslore

— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) February 4, 2022