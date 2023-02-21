@JeremyECrawford Would the celestial warlock's radiant soul ability apply to attacks made using the radiant soul ability from protector aasimar in volo's?
— Hayden Skolsky (@CisoSecond) November 18, 2017
They are entirely separate abilities, so they should be perfectly compatible.
The two abilities really should NOT share the same name. That is just a case of bad editing and careless design.
It’s quite concerning that recent books seem very poorly edited, and in a large number of places go against established conventions of format and terminology.
Credits for the various works show that not only are fewer editors total being involved in making the later books, but also that the those editors overwhelmingly did not work on previous books like the PHB and DMG. These new replacement editors just don’t seem up to the task of providing the same quality of product, and WotC should strongly consider replacing them with more competant parties.