@JeremyECrawford hi, I'm a bit confused about Empowered Spell metamagic – can you reroll each initial damage die only once? Or you can reroll the same die as many times as you like (as long as it's no more than Charisma modifier)?
— Philipp Mordashev (@PhilMordashev) November 29, 2017
In Empowered Spell, your Charisma modifier limits the number of dice you can reroll. It doesn't give you a number of rerolls to spend however you like. It's one reroll per die. #DnD https://t.co/2a7BOF41qK
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 29, 2017