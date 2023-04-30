I am playing a sorcerer and i am wondering; if i multiclass into monk would i be able to make a melee attack and quick-cast shcking grasp with metamagic? Yes.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 22, 2018
4 thoughts on “Would Sorcerer/Monk be able to make a melee attack and quick-cast Shocking Grasp with metamagic?”
A “maximized” Chill Touch is better at higher levels sometimes though, as it is for multiple attacks. Still though, I do a maximized Shocking Grasp along with my monk’s punch, and it’s a hell of a shock and awe attack.
What the hell are you talking about?
Chris is just referring to his own sorcerer-monk character and how, mechanically-speaking, there is a better use of the Maximize metamagic for higher level uses of Chill Touch vs using Quicken metamagic for Shocking Grasp (as a one-time use). He further notes, though, that he has/does also use Maximize for SG, too, and with good effect.
There’s no such metamagic as Maximize, hence why I was asking what the fuck this guy is talking about. Nobody gives a shit about this dude’s homebrew.