@JeremyECrawford Excuse my laziness in not searching, but I always appreciate your clarity. In 5e, what is the ruling for healing undead?

There are no general rules for any creature type, whether dragon, humanoid, undead, or another type. If something has a special effect on a certain creature type—or no effect at all—the description of that thing tells you so. For example, cure wounds has no effect on undead. #DnD https://t.co/rKQ3OswOMO

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 19, 2018