@JeremyECrawford Excuse my laziness in not searching, but I always appreciate your clarity. In 5e, what is the ruling for healing undead?
— Jesse Gullage (@J_Gullage) March 19, 2018
There are no general rules for any creature type, whether dragon, humanoid, undead, or another type. If something has a special effect on a certain creature type—or no effect at all—the description of that thing tells you so. For example, cure wounds has no effect on undead. #DnD https://t.co/rKQ3OswOMO
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 19, 2018
One thought on “What is the ruling for healing undead?”
To heal undead, I think that Life Transference and Negative Energy Flood work.