per the current ruling clerics of Ao do not receive divine power from him due to how detach he is from mortals. However warlocks, in this case Celestial Warlocks, tap into power beyond imagining. In FR, would it be possible that Ao would be a… …patron?

Ed:

It's possible (meaning he could become one), but thus far, Ao has shown no interest whatsoever in being a patron.#Realmslore

— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) December 16, 2021