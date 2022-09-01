There was blood all over her war-leather
And hilts stood deep-planted in her breast
But she smiled: “Come, let us sport together!
You’re the last, I slew all the rest.”
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) February 13, 2022
It comes sidling, leering with menace, with twilight
Silent silver eyes full of lurking dark evils undreamed-of
Prowling around us, it seeks to tease, and so, sew fright
Enough of this—take your sword and give it a good hard shove
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) February 14, 2022
The knight rode into the darksome hall
Heart of a vast and soaring castle high
Yet long ago had come its fall
Only ghosts dwelt here now, to see knight, and sigh
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) February 15, 2022