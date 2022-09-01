There was blood all over her war-leather

And hilts stood deep-planted in her breast

But she smiled: “Come, let us sport together!

You’re the last, I slew all the rest.” — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) February 13, 2022

It comes sidling, leering with menace, with twilight

Silent silver eyes full of lurking dark evils undreamed-of

Prowling around us, it seeks to tease, and so, sew fright

Enough of this—take your sword and give it a good hard shove — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) February 14, 2022

The knight rode into the darksome hall

Heart of a vast and soaring castle high

Yet long ago had come its fall

Only ghosts dwelt here now, to see knight, and sigh — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) February 15, 2022