If a group of owls is called a parliament, what’s a group of beholders called?

If a group of crows is called a murder, and a group of owls is called a parliament, what’s a group of beholders called? A "gaze" of Beholders? Wait, do Beholders ever "gather"? Ed Greenwood would be the guy to ask.

Yes, the term of venery for beholders is indeed a "gaze" (but as it's a bardic term far more than seen in the field, it tends to be "a gaze of eye tyrants"). Terms of venery for the Realms were part of my original Realms turnover in 1986.#Realmslore

— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) February 17, 2022