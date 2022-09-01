If a group of owls is called a parliament, what’s a group of beholders called?

If a group of crows is called a murder, and a group of owls is called a parliament, what’s a group of beholders called? A "gaze" of Beholders? Wait, do Beholders ever "gather"? Ed Greenwood would be the guy to ask.
— John P. Schulz (@grendelgrim) February 17, 2022
Yes, the term of venery for beholders is indeed a "gaze" (but as it's a bardic term far more than seen in the field, it tends to be "a gaze of eye tyrants"). Terms of venery for the Realms were part of my original Realms turnover in 1986.#Realmslore
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) February 17, 2022
Would have sworn it was an “eyeful of beholders”.😉
— George Krashos (@gkrashos) February 18, 2022