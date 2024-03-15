@ChrisPerkinsDnD One of my PCs acquired a sketchbook of Orcish Porn. Would Candlekeep accept that for entry? — (((Lennon Rich))) (@lennonrich) February 2, 2017

For the novelty if nothing else. Plus, you never know what the monks of Candlekeep are into. Am I right, @TheEdVerse? #WOTCstaff https://t.co/bxAX2Q1eID — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) February 2, 2017

@ChrisPerkinsDnD Of COURSE. Unless, as per the rules, they already owned a (complete, unstained) copy. Must augment the collection. — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) February 2, 2017

@DevenRue @ChrisPerkinsDnDDraw me like one of your Faerun Orcs 😉 Heh. There is (or was, once upon a time, in the old TSR offices) an issue of Playelf drawn by yours truly. Ahem. — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) February 2, 2017

@DevenRue @TheEdVerse @ChrisPerkinsDnD1. Why am I not surprised by this? 2. Where the hell can I get a copy?! All copies spontaneously combusted during the Time of Troubles. We blame Tempus. — Steven Schend (@StevenESchend) February 2, 2017