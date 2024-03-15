Any chance you could reveal the average Waterdeep farm size?

@rossmcodyReading “Elminster’s Ecologies” on farm size – for a project of mine, any chance you could reveal the avg Waterdeep farm size? No farms in Waterdeep proper. Goldenfields is HUGE. Most of the farms up the Amphail road are owned by nobles and farmed by… — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) January 12, 2017

@rossmcody …tenants, and are small; i.e. a few fields, an orchard, and two grazing pastures/paddocks, rotated constantly so livestock… — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) January 12, 2017

@rossmcody …manure fertilizes next year's tillage (orchards excepted, of course). Most fields in the Savage Coast North are measured in .. — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) January 12, 2017