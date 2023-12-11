Would an Artificer's steel defender stop working if it stepped in antimagic field? — SEL | hmd (@manil_hmd) April 20, 2020

An artificer's steel defender isn't a spell, a magic item, or an effect labeled as magical by a rule. It is therefore not affected by the antimagic field spell. #DnD https://t.co/35z6arRwmO — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 20, 2020

Conceptually yes, an antimagic field should suppress whatever magic power is animating any magical construct. 5e's rules on what is considered magical are entirely arbitrary and oftentimes nonsensical. — Gilded (@GiIded) April 20, 2020