Paladin got an Attack of Opportunity and wanted to blast with a Smite? I said it’s a reaction and it only one melee attack

@JeremyECrawford hello!! Question: my friend was playing a paladin. He got a attack of opportunity and wanted to blast it with a smite? I said it’s a reaction and it only one melee attack. Not sure on the ruling. We let it go cause it was a cool part in the story.
— Randy Hoffmeyer (@Randyhoffmeyer) April 18, 2020
The paladin's Divine Smite feature isn't limited to the paladin's turn. Its prerequisite is hitting a creature with a melee weapon attack. #DnD https://t.co/E3b49ZLXco
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 18, 2020