@mikemearls @JeremyECrawford Would a mountain dwarf druid trained in dwarven armor use metal armor?

Druids of any race abide by the taboo against wearing metal armor. #DnD https://t.co/0S9WjcmlDB

The druid taboo against metal armor isn't erased by the multiclassing rules. #DnD https://t.co/FjQEsMYkhf

@jaa0109 @nirvanstryderWhat if it were leather armor with spikes and flames?

Could it be Metal then? That would definitely be heavy metal!

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 18, 2016