DM question @matthewmercer for the purposes of storyboard visual representation :

Would a Clay golem be entirely made of clay, including its innards? If one were to cut it in half (like Orym did on C3), would it just melt into two parts? Dry out and crack? thanks 🙌 In my opinion, I imagine there are some “arcane” innards, like a power sphere that runs the numerous runic details (like enchanted bracers or other elements that also help anchor the creation). As for the aftermath… I like the divide-and-crack. 😉

