Would a character with unarmoured defense benefit from a shield?

2 thoughts on “Would a character with unarmoured defense benefit from a shield?

  1. john says:

    Can a dragon 20ft. above us, swoop down, breath weapon us, and fly back up 70 ft.(his allowed movement speed), without triggering an opp. attack?

    Reply
    • Zoltar says:

      Epic John

      PHB p.195 “You can make an opportunity attack when a hostile creature that you can see moves out of your reach.” If dragon breath out of your reach, you can’t make OA

      Reply

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