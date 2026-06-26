@JeremyECrawford would a player with unarmoured defence benefit from a shield?
— Anthony Keen (@Antyface) April 1, 2016
Barbarian's Unarmored Defense: a shield works (PH, 48). Monk's Unarmored Defense: no shield (PH, 78). #DnD https://t.co/aclmULxVuG
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 4, 2016
2 thoughts on “Would a character with unarmoured defense benefit from a shield?”
Can a dragon 20ft. above us, swoop down, breath weapon us, and fly back up 70 ft.(his allowed movement speed), without triggering an opp. attack?
Epic John
PHB p.195 “You can make an opportunity attack when a hostile creature that you can see moves out of your reach.” If dragon breath out of your reach, you can’t make OA