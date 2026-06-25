@BruceCordell Just today I've discovered your DrMag#249 article and wizard-architect Moghadam! An interesting ToH expansion, Bravo! — zoltar (@zolt4r) April 4, 2016

Thank you! Wrote it after penning Return to the Tomb of Horrors ~1996. 20 years ago… though it seems far less. https://t.co/9xI0tpy785 — Bruce R Cordell (@BruceCordell) April 4, 2016

Return to the Tomb of Horrors is amazeballs. I highly recommend it. https://t.co/7WY7PLC2QT — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) April 4, 2016