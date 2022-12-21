@JeremyECrawford Wood Elf's Fleet of Foot and Wild Shape: how do they interact? If a wood elf druid turns into a frog, is its speed 35ft? — Marc Sharma (@LeMarcSharma) September 6, 2017

Fleet of Foot doesn't specify anatomy, so it technically works with Wild Shape. DM's call. #DnD https://t.co/ts9izjnRhJ — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 6, 2017

Shouldn’t the elf’s speed (including Fleet of Foot) get replaced by the beast’s, just like their HP?Wild Shape lets you retain any of your racial traits that aren't specific to your normal anatomy. Fleet of Foot is a racial trait. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 6, 2017

I understand, but seems inconsistent with your previous ruling with Toughness. https://t.co/psYf4g5rbb — Armando Doval (@armando_doval) September 6, 2017

Fleet of Foot slips through a loophole because racial traits are specifically called out in the text of Wild Shape. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 6, 2017

In contrast, Wild Shape specifically states that your hp is replaced. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 6, 2017