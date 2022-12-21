Can a rogue try to hide at sunlight behind a cover that doesn’t grant a full cover? (Example: behind a 3/4 cover and hide?)Any advice Master @JeremyECrawford?
— Draconis (@DerynDraconis) September 8, 2017
When you say "at sunlight," do you mean "in sunlight"?
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 8, 2017
The DM decides whether a creature is concealed enough to hide effectively. Cover is not a requirement for stealth. #DnD https://t.co/zmgn63t6lB
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 13, 2017