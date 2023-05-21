@JeremyECrawford ok, interesting conundrum. I've got a high level wizard on the verge of being able to cast wish. If I were to wish to turn myself into a dragon, could I keep my wizard levels?

The description of the wish spell lists the things you can do with the spell reliably. If you try to do something—such as permanently becoming a dragon—that isn't on that list, the DM determines what happens, based on how you worded the wish and on other relevant factors. #DnD https://t.co/TrPF8JyElG

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 23, 2018