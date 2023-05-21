Wish: If I were to wish to turn myself into a dragon, could I keep my wizard levels?

  1. Christopher Hardy says:

    Not an expert but if I was the DM and a player wished to do that I would have them change their wizard levels for Sorcerer – dragonbloodline – the color dragon they became (if they didnt say what color I would randomly roll) of an equal level as to what they were when they cast the spell. (and yes that would also mean the +1 to hp for each level that the bloodline gives)

