For Curse of Strahd (spoiler). Player fulfilled the same dark pact as Strahd becoming a Vampyr. Team beat Strahd then killed the player who turned. My question, similar to how Strahd cannot truly die and comes back, will the player come back too? DM(me)cantdecide Would be fun to have the player character return! You could use that return as the foundation for a whole new campaign, with the PC vampire as the villain.

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 23, 2018