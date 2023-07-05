@Wizards_DnD @JeremyECrawford The PHB gives a list of special familiars for the warlock's Pact of the Chain. Will this list be updated for the Undying, Celestial and Hexblade patrons?
— Kevin Lajoie (@KevinLajoie6) August 8, 2018
The warlock's Pact Boon feature, and its three variants, aren't specific to any patrons. #DnD https://t.co/HGXcZfjrNY
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 8, 2018
One thought on “Will familiar Pact of the Chain list be updated for the Undying, Celestial and Hexblade patrons?”
You could try using a Coure from older editions for the Celestial patron. It’s what my group did. It’s kinda like a celestial Sprite.