Does the spell wind walk give you the benefits of gaseous form?

The wind walk spell says you assume a gaseous form and then explains what the effects of that form are.
The spell does not also give you the effects of the gaseous form spell. Whenever the rules confer the effects of a spell, the rules are explicit about that fact. #DnD https://t.co/mapNVq1ge1
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 6, 2018
Thank you so much for your answer, this generated a bit of a debate with my druid player and he insisted that the spell did both, I ruled that it didn’t but I wanted to make sure. My pleasure!
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 6, 2018