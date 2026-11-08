@mikemearls @JeremyECrawford By RAW, in a Social Iteration will a NPC be able to make a Charisma Check to affect a PC behavior or emotions? — Wolf Hunter (@WolfHunter83) June 21, 2016

NPC ability checks can't force a PC to think/feel something, but they can affect how the DM describes the NPC. #DnD https://t.co/uSbOljwILB — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 21, 2016

@JeremyECrawford But an NPC Ability Check can force The PC to act in some way? — Wolf Hunter (@WolfHunter83) June 21, 2016

I'll state it another way: an NPC ability check can't force a PC to think/feel/do/sense something #DnD https://t.co/Gcy8D6o7us — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 21, 2016

@Cybren @WolfHunter83PC on PC ability checks shouldn’t do that either; that’s what roleplaying is Bingo — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 21, 2016

@JeremyECrawford Can a NPC force a PC to fart? That seems to be the next question. — John Appleton (@jaa0109) June 21, 2016

Farting—that's another matter. An NPC can feed a PC a steaming plate of beans … #DnD https://t.co/aMJyfZv3d9 — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 21, 2016

@JeremyECrawford @Cybren @WolfHunter83 Just to be clear: A PC can't ask for a Insight check against another PC's lie right? Only against NPC — Matheus Ferreira (@MtS_Designer) June 21, 2016

You can ask for a Wisdom (Insight) check against anyone. The DM describes what you sense based on the result. #DnD https://t.co/wVQod1u877 — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 21, 2016

@MtS_DesignerBut I don’t understand why let Insight vs Deception against a lie, while not Insight vs Persuasion against a decision. Insight isn't limited to discerning duplicity. It's for when you're trying to get a read on someone. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 21, 2016

@JeremyECrawford So, considering the 2nd dot of the Charmed Condition, the NPC gains Advantage in checks…to let the DM make a description? — Wolf Hunter (@WolfHunter83) June 23, 2016