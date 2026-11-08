Don’t attack rolls against a blinded creature have advantage?

@JeremyECrawford That's logical, but don't Attack rolls against a blinded creature also have advantage (PHB 290), which cancels out (p.173)?
— Carl Jonard (@carljonard) June 15, 2016
If you have advantage and disadvantage on the same roll, they always cancel each other out. #DnD https://t.co/N9vmkINskl
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 15, 2016
@NoTMockBut wouldn’t the advantage granted by your target being unable to see you cancel out disadvantage? Yep
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 15, 2016