Don’t attack rolls against a blinded creature have advantage?

@JeremyECrawford That's logical, but don't Attack rolls against a blinded creature also have advantage (PHB 290), which cancels out (p.173)? — Carl Jonard (@carljonard) June 15, 2016

If you have advantage and disadvantage on the same roll, they always cancel each other out. #DnD https://t.co/N9vmkINskl — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 15, 2016