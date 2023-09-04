Wildshaped Druid, keep prof bonus to attack or use beast’s stats unmodified?

@calebrus44 Debate resolution. Druid in wildshape. Keep prof bonus to attack or use beast’s stats unmodified? A druid in beast form uses his or her proficiencies, except when the beast has the same proficiency with a higher bonus.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 21, 2015
@calebrus44That doesn’t answer the Q. Druid is not prof in claw/bite. Black bear form, +3 for bear, or prof+2 for druid w/ bear str? The intent is that the druid uses the bonus in the beast's stat block for any proficiency the druid lacks.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 22, 2015
Would a Druid/Rogue add their Expertise bonus to proficient skills carried over from their druid form?
Nop, any class feature apply to your Wild Shape form. “Your game statistics are replaced by the statistics of the beast, but you retain your alignment, personality, and Intelligence, Wisdom, and Charisma scores. You also retain all
of your skill and saving throw proficiencies…..”, nothing about class features.
Actually:
~ You retain the benefit of any features from your class, race, or other source and can use them if the new form is physically capable of doing so. However, you can’t use any of your special senses, such as darkvision, unless your new form also has that sense. ~
This transfer any feature that can work in the new form. Which is quite a lot of features. Expertise is one of them. As most forms can make use of any skill this would transfer.
As well, all monster attacks are consider weapons:
~The most common actions that a monster will take in combat are melee and ranged attacks. These can be spell attacks or weapon attacks, where the “weapon” might be a manufactured item or a natural weapon, such as a claw or tail spike. For more information on different kinds of attacks, see the Player’s Handbook. ~ pg. 10 of the Monster Manual
So, for instance Paladin smites would apply since
~https://www.sageadvice.eu/2018/03/13/are-natural-weapons-there-own-category-of-weapon/~
They are not unarmed strike, and they are called “Natural Weapon,” you can consider them weapons that are naturally on the body. Magic Weapon could also apply in extension to this idea.