Wildshaped Druid, keep prof bonus to attack or use beast’s stats unmodified?

@calebrus44 Debate resolution. Druid in wildshape. Keep prof bonus to attack or use beast’s stats unmodified? A druid in beast form uses his or her proficiencies, except when the beast has the same proficiency with a higher bonus.

@calebrus44That doesn’t answer the Q. Druid is not prof in claw/bite. Black bear form, +3 for bear, or prof+2 for druid w/ bear str? The intent is that the druid uses the bonus in the beast's stat block for any proficiency the druid lacks.

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 22, 2015