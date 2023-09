@matthewmercer @JeremyECrawford @SageAdviceDnD If an echo knight has a flight speed, does that allow the echo to fly as well? Or would the echo fall at the end of every turn?

The echo created by an Echo Knight doesn't have a speed, and the knight can move the echo in any direction, including into the air. The echo can hang out wherever you move it. #DnD https://t.co/ccAThFieug

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 23, 2020