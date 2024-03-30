Why you should play Dungeons&Dragons

do you like open worlds escaping to
somewhere new
adventure and stories you’ll never
forget keep watching
welcome heroes to the adventure of a
lifetime before long your ears will be
ringing with the clash of swords
and your eyebrows will be singed by
explosive fireballs
but first there’s something you need to
know you might have heard of dungeons
and dragons and
always wondered if it was for you and
i’m here to tell you that it
absolutely is dungeons and dragons is a
storytelling game played with friends
where you decide what happens next in a
fantasy world of swords and sorcery
every success or failure along your
journey is a mix of skill
story and a roll of the dice so
if you’ve ever heard of d d or even if
you haven’t
this video will give you a glimpse into
a whole new world
first of all d d is about story but
you’re not just
listening you’re part of the adventure
have you ever watched a tv show and
thought it should have ended differently
have you ever read a book and disagreed
with what a character did
have you ever played a video game and
wanted an option beyond
fight or run d d is your chance to take
control
and make those choices you decide what
happens next
and the dice help you along
[Music]
you are limited only by you and your
friend’s imagination
fighting through huge battles in vast
open plains
exploring jungles to find ancient
treasures
rising up against a corrupt monarch even
becoming
said monik you can play any story you
like
anywhere and any way you want to if you
can think of it
you can do it or at least try to
believe it or not you already know about
it if you’ve ever leveled up a character
or used a health potion in a video game
that’s d d if you’ve enjoyed the
twisting story of an epic fantasy tv
show
that’s d if you’ve ever watched a movie
where a group of unlikely heroes
team up to bring down an overwhelming
evil
that’s d d it’s not something totally
new and scary
it’s already in your head and your heart
in d d you can be anyone anything
you can transform who you are be tall
short purple hair purple horns you can
breathe underwater
breathe fire or you could just be you in
a cooler outfit
play as a tiny gnome with a giant hammer
a
half walk who shreds on the loot or a
goblin who talks their way out of
every situation
you can try anything and truly express
yourself
practice things you’re not good at in
real life rally together an
entire army even though you hate public
speaking
take down a cyclops with your bare hands
even though you can’t do a single press
up
or befriend a huge bear even though your
landlord said
no pets d can be a place to escape to
or a place for self-improvement
d d is a chance to explore how you would
react
an ancient red dragon is looming over
you about to rain down fire
will you use a sword to hack your way to
victory
weave a spell to outwit the monster or
try your hand at romance with an
alluring ballad
and see if it’s interested the point is
the decision is yours
and d d is almost limitless
dungeons and dragons is a game played
with friends
it’s a chance to socialize share some
dwarven ales
roll some dice and enjoy spending time
with your nearest and dearest
in d d you’re constantly interacting
bouncing off each other and experiencing
weird and wondrous things
together
[Music]
are you always talking about that time a
mate climbed a tree and
couldn’t get down about the time your
tent got flooded on a camping trip
in d d you and your friends will be
creating awesome memories
that you’ll cherish forever apart from
the time they fed your last healing
potion to a dog
yes it might all be in your imagination
but taking down a hydra with your
buddies is something you’ll be able to
relive
with your friends for years to come
[Music]
if you’re watching this and thinking
nice try but i’ll never get enough
friends to commit to it well d d is a
great way to
find people who will it’s easy to meet
them by joining a local group and
sharing your interests before you know
it you’ll be making those unforgettable
memories with new
equally passionate friends
[Music]
so now you know why you should be
playing d d
it’s fun it’s freeing and hopefully
you’re already imagining yourself
as an elven archer or ax wielding dwarf
if you’re ready to take the next steps
then head to the website to learn more
all the links you need are in the
description so what are you waiting for
become someone new live an incredible
story
and do it all with your best friends in
[Music]
tow
