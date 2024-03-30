Why you should play Dungeons&Dragons

do you like open worlds escaping to

somewhere new

adventure and stories you’ll never

forget keep watching

welcome heroes to the adventure of a

lifetime before long your ears will be

ringing with the clash of swords

and your eyebrows will be singed by

explosive fireballs

but first there’s something you need to

know you might have heard of dungeons

and dragons and

always wondered if it was for you and

i’m here to tell you that it

absolutely is dungeons and dragons is a

storytelling game played with friends

where you decide what happens next in a

fantasy world of swords and sorcery

every success or failure along your

journey is a mix of skill

story and a roll of the dice so

if you’ve ever heard of d d or even if

you haven’t

this video will give you a glimpse into

a whole new world

first of all d d is about story but

you’re not just

listening you’re part of the adventure

have you ever watched a tv show and

thought it should have ended differently

have you ever read a book and disagreed

with what a character did

have you ever played a video game and

wanted an option beyond

fight or run d d is your chance to take

control

and make those choices you decide what

happens next

and the dice help you along

[Music]

you are limited only by you and your

friend’s imagination

fighting through huge battles in vast

open plains

exploring jungles to find ancient

treasures

rising up against a corrupt monarch even

becoming

said monik you can play any story you

like

anywhere and any way you want to if you

can think of it

you can do it or at least try to

believe it or not you already know about

it if you’ve ever leveled up a character

or used a health potion in a video game

that’s d d if you’ve enjoyed the

twisting story of an epic fantasy tv

show

that’s d if you’ve ever watched a movie

where a group of unlikely heroes

team up to bring down an overwhelming

evil

that’s d d it’s not something totally

new and scary

it’s already in your head and your heart

in d d you can be anyone anything

you can transform who you are be tall

short purple hair purple horns you can

breathe underwater

breathe fire or you could just be you in

a cooler outfit

play as a tiny gnome with a giant hammer

a

half walk who shreds on the loot or a

goblin who talks their way out of

every situation

you can try anything and truly express

yourself

practice things you’re not good at in

real life rally together an

entire army even though you hate public

speaking

take down a cyclops with your bare hands

even though you can’t do a single press

up

or befriend a huge bear even though your

landlord said

no pets d can be a place to escape to

or a place for self-improvement

d d is a chance to explore how you would

react

an ancient red dragon is looming over

you about to rain down fire

will you use a sword to hack your way to

victory

weave a spell to outwit the monster or

try your hand at romance with an

alluring ballad

and see if it’s interested the point is

the decision is yours

and d d is almost limitless

dungeons and dragons is a game played

with friends

it’s a chance to socialize share some

dwarven ales

roll some dice and enjoy spending time

with your nearest and dearest

in d d you’re constantly interacting

bouncing off each other and experiencing

weird and wondrous things

together

[Music]

are you always talking about that time a

mate climbed a tree and

couldn’t get down about the time your

tent got flooded on a camping trip

in d d you and your friends will be

creating awesome memories

that you’ll cherish forever apart from

the time they fed your last healing

potion to a dog

yes it might all be in your imagination

but taking down a hydra with your

buddies is something you’ll be able to

relive

with your friends for years to come

[Music]

if you’re watching this and thinking

nice try but i’ll never get enough

friends to commit to it well d d is a

great way to

find people who will it’s easy to meet

them by joining a local group and

sharing your interests before you know

it you’ll be making those unforgettable

memories with new

equally passionate friends

[Music]

so now you know why you should be

playing d d

it’s fun it’s freeing and hopefully

you’re already imagining yourself

as an elven archer or ax wielding dwarf

if you’re ready to take the next steps

then head to the website to learn more

all the links you need are in the

description so what are you waiting for

become someone new live an incredible

story

and do it all with your best friends in

[Music]

tow

"Become someone new, live an incredible story…"

Do I really need to convince you to play #DnD?

OK, then you should check out Why YOU should play D&D 🙂 https://t.co/iTahM1pAIz pic.twitter.com/GCDQRHDMNZ

— Matt Chapman: I make #DnD Dragon+ #BLM (@meejaboy) October 14, 2020