Did Manshoon build “The Tower High” or did he obtain it some other way (inherited, via First lord post etc)? Once again, thanksHe rebuilt the tower (which belonged to nobles he covertly had killed, whom he and his brother [[whom he also killed, ahem]] owed money to). — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) July 15, 2017

many thanks. Was he still masquerading as a sword swinging rake Lord-Prince at this time?Oh, yes. ;} — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) July 16, 2017