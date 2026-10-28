@West_Thijs_23 Why was the ‘coup de grace’ removed from the core rules ? The coup de grace was absorbed by the unconscious and petrified conditions and by the death save rules.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 3, 2016
@JeremyECrawford Makes sense, but how to deal with sleeping baddies (Can they survive if they have enough hitpoints?) 1/2
— Thijs (@West_Thijs_23) May 4, 2016
A sleeper is under the effects of the unconscious condition. It says what happens to an unconscious target. #DnD https://t.co/AnbsHnfale
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 9, 2016