Can I take Magic Stone pebble and throw with an Eldritch Blast?

@JeremyECrawford After I cast magic Stone can I take the pebble and throw it with an Eldritch Blast since it is a ranged spell attack?

@naosabesnaoand because it says that it must be done with a ranged spelled attack Eldritch Blast is a ranged spelled attack The act of hurling a magic stone is the ranged spell attack.

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 1, 2016