Can I take Magic Stone pebble and throw with an Eldritch Blast?

@JeremyECrawford After I cast magic Stone can I take the pebble and throw it with an Eldritch Blast since it is a ranged spell attack?
— Iole (@naosabesnao) June 1, 2016
Eldritch blast doesn't hurl objects. #DnD #dontshootyoureyeout https://t.co/q9Bb8leUD8
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 1, 2016
@naosabesnaoand because it says that it must be done with a ranged spelled attack Eldritch Blast is a ranged spelled attack The act of hurling a magic stone is the ranged spell attack.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 1, 2016