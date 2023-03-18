Why three people in front of you in a tunnel only grants you +2 to AC?

@JeremyECrawford @mikemearls current group is arguing about rules re: cover. It's being argued that three people in front of you in a tunnel only grants you +2 to AC. Pointed out page in the DMG, people still arguing. Can you offer some insight? — Erin Ramsay (@Rawr0924) January 30, 2018

A creature provides half cover, regardless of that creature's size. A DM might rule that a group of creatures provides three-quarters cover. If you use miniatures, the Dungeon Master's Guide provides further guidance on this point (DMG, 251). #DnD https://t.co/Ghb5ON0446 — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 30, 2018

Even if the size difference between two creatures is rather significant (for example, halfling hiding behind goliath), it’s still just half-cover? Yes. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 30, 2018

That seems kinda unfair, considering the size difference in that example… when you hide behind someone whose torso is bigger than your whole body, it seems you should get 3/4 cover at least, not just half… — Joshua H. (@chaoswolf1982) January 30, 2018