@JeremyECrawford Could an enemy Goblin Boss use its Redirect Attack reaction to swap places with a goblin PC or PC-allied NPC? — Brandon Weigel (@crkdgt) September 20, 2017

The goblin boss's Redirect Attack doesn't specify whether the affected goblin is a friend or foe. It works on any goblin within 5 ft. #DnD https://t.co/sl6orcIZcS — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 20, 2017