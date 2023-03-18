@JeremyECrawford Could an enemy Goblin Boss use its Redirect Attack reaction to swap places with a goblin PC or PC-allied NPC?
— Brandon Weigel (@crkdgt) September 20, 2017
The goblin boss's Redirect Attack doesn't specify whether the affected goblin is a friend or foe. It works on any goblin within 5 ft. #DnD https://t.co/sl6orcIZcS
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 20, 2017
That’s what I was hoping to hear! Lots of terribly amusing scenarios that can play out because of this.vYes, it's wonderfully bonkers.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 20, 2017