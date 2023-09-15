@JeremyECrawford Why is a pike (a polearm) excluded from the Polearm Master feat, but a Quarterstaff (not a polearm) included in it?
— Mark Cronan (@YetiMoose) September 3, 2015
Pike: Too unwieldy, in our eyes, for the feat's benefits. Quarterstaff: Fits the benefits of the feat well. https://t.co/f8tnB94AA8
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 9, 2015
One thought on “Why Pike is not in Polearm Master feat?”
How silly. A halberd and other pole arms are all over sized and the only mechanical difference is piercing damage. If you want to say it’s too long then it should have a 15 foot reach, otherwise its just a silly distinction…