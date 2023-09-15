Why Pike is not in Polearm Master feat?

One thought on “Why Pike is not in Polearm Master feat?

  1. Floyd Smith says:

    How silly. A halberd and other pole arms are all over sized and the only mechanical difference is piercing damage. If you want to say it’s too long then it should have a 15 foot reach, otherwise its just a silly distinction…

