@_FoxyBoxes_ Rod only effects Warlock spells. Empowered Evocation only effects Wizard Spells. If it’s on both lists does it get both +s? "Rod only effects Warlock spells. Empowered Evoc. only effects Wizard Spells. If it's on both lists does it get both +s?" Yes. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 13, 2015

@Ashrym1 @_FoxyBoxes_Simultaneously? This seems contrary to spells only associated with one class per multiclassing rules pg 164. Not simultaneously. I finally got what the questions were getting at! Sometimes Twitter is a twisty delivery device! — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 14, 2015