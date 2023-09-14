Rod only effects Warlock spells. Empowered Evocation only effects Wizard Spells. If it’s on both lists does it get both +s?

  1. Trance Kat says:

    So, if i have a spell learned as a sorcerer that appears on the bard and sorcerer spell lists, and i have a level in bard, can i use a musical instrament as a focus for that spell?

