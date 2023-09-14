@_FoxyBoxes_ Rod only effects Warlock spells. Empowered Evocation only effects Wizard Spells. If it’s on both lists does it get both +s? "Rod only effects Warlock spells. Empowered Evoc. only effects Wizard Spells. If it's on both lists does it get both +s?" Yes.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 13, 2015
@Ashrym1 @_FoxyBoxes_Simultaneously? This seems contrary to spells only associated with one class per multiclassing rules pg 164. Not simultaneously. I finally got what the questions were getting at! Sometimes Twitter is a twisty delivery device!
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 14, 2015
@Ashrym1 @_FoxyBoxes_ To recap: A spell might be on 2 class lists, but when a multiclass character casts it, the spell is associated with 1.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 14, 2015
So, if i have a spell learned as a sorcerer that appears on the bard and sorcerer spell lists, and i have a level in bard, can i use a musical instrament as a focus for that spell?