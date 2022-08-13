@Sands_Tavares @mikemearls @ChrisPerkinsDnDThough it’s easy enough to deduce, why not include proficency bonus on monsters’ stat blocks? It's rarely relevant when you're running a monster. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 11, 2017

@CinarDemir @Sands_Tavares @mikemearls @ChrisPerkinsDnD isn’t it v relevant for NPCs at the end of MM? Like Guards, Knight etc An NPC's proficiency bonus is accounted for in its stat block. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 18, 2017

@CinarDemir @Sands_Tavaresyes it is, I meant it might be easier if it had a string on its own like “AC 14, Speed 30, Prof +2.” How would you use that number on a regular basis? — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 18, 2017