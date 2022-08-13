@JeremyECrawford distracted by other things: Passive Perception still apply? (Or not? Like in travel's activity Forage,Track,Navigate,etc.) — Draconis (@DerynDraconis) February 9, 2017

The DM decides if a passive Wisdom (Perception) score is relevant in a situation. "Activity While Traveling" (PH, 182) has examples. #DnD https://t.co/awGvDVZEN5 — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 14, 2017

@JeremyECrawford i hate when passive percep isn't utilized. doesnt it make sense you'd never roll lower than your passive unless distracted? — Litza (@ravenclawlitza) February 14, 2017

Design intent: passive Wisdom (Perception) is the norm. Only have someone roll if they initiate a search. #DnD https://t.co/p6kFZcjZnm — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 14, 2017