Why Mage armor base AC?

@DnDPaladinquestion : when something set base AC, like mage armor… does it affect the modifiers too or can we still add modifiers ? why ?

effect should specify if your AC becomes a set number, a set number + modifiers, or a modifier added to your AC — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) December 1, 2015

@DnDPaladin think of mage armor as creating a suit of light armor with a base AC of 13, + mods — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) December 1, 2015

@mikemearls also, why create monsters that can hit with like +15 if nobody can have more then 20 AC ? seriously, AC is weird in this edition — Luc Charette (@DnDPaladin) December 1, 2015

@mikemearls ok… its not making any sense to me… then why say unarmored defense cant stack if the formula was already not stacking ? — Luc Charette (@DnDPaladin) December 1, 2015