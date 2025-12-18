@mikemearls errr… why is college of sword the same as college of valor ? otherwise the rest is awesome. — Luc Charette (@DnDPaladin) January 5, 2016

There are a couple of pieces, like multiple attacks, that both need to stay on target in terms of power. https://t.co/PBRJqXpn07 — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) January 5, 2016

@mikemearls College of Swords seems very underpowered. Bardic Inspiration is basically a daily resource. As it is here, it looks encounter. — Lord Archaon (@LordArchaon) January 5, 2016

Keep in mind that the bard is a full caster, so inspiration isn't meant to be heavy hitting. Compare vs. other bards https://t.co/urxBonoaux — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) January 5, 2016