@JeremyECrawford Why is an Adamantine Armor a magical item while a Adamantine Weapon is just one made with a diferent material?
— Gabriel Cian (@Rankaquion) January 31, 2018
Adamantine is a material, with which you can make weapons, armor, frying pans, bunny sculptures, fence posts, and more. There is also a magic item called adamantine armor. The existence of that magic item doesn't erase the fact that other things can be made with adamantine. #DnD https://t.co/E38DILb4VX
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 31, 2018
So what would be a non magical suit of adamantine be? Does Mithril items have the same limitations and such? If they are non magical can they be combined into a single suit of armor or a weapon that would combine the effectiveness and why or why not?