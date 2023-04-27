@JeremyECrawford Why is an Adamantine Armor a magical item while a Adamantine Weapon is just one made with a diferent material?

Adamantine is a material, with which you can make weapons, armor, frying pans, bunny sculptures, fence posts, and more. There is also a magic item called adamantine armor. The existence of that magic item doesn't erase the fact that other things can be made with adamantine. #DnD https://t.co/E38DILb4VX

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 31, 2018