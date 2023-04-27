Minor Illusion, Silent Image, Major Image, can you create the illusion of a flowing fountain?

@JeremyECrawford For each of the following spell, can you create the illusion of a flowing fountain? Minor Illusion, Silent Image, Major Image. From what I can read, I assume only the last two could.
— Marc Sharma (@LeMarcSharma) February 19, 2018
The minor illusion spell isn't intended to create the image of something moving. It can create the illusion of something inert. Silent image and major images are examples of spells that can create the illusion of flowing water and other moving phenomena. #DnD https://t.co/GzihSsP8dA
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 22, 2018
what about sound? can it impersonate voices or is that too complicated?
— Theo 🌹☃️ (@TheoYoureCool) February 22, 2018
Minor illusion: "You create a sound or an image of an object …" (PH, 260). #DnD https://t.co/YR3Y5rsq5U
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 22, 2018
Wait then would i not be able to place the illusion in my hand if i moved my hand?
Like i couldn’t flip an illusory coin