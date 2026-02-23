Why druids can’t use metal weapons but are they proficient with scimitars?

@mikemearls Something's been bugging me: if druids can't use metal weapons/armor, why are they proficient with scimitars but not bows? — Kelsey Ferguson (@Feliciano151) January 14, 2016

Prohibition against metal applies only to armor – they are OK with using it in weapons. https://t.co/YLWBQ8roHY — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) January 14, 2016

Thanks for answering! Though I'm even more confused at the lack of bows. It's such a classic wilderness weapon. https://t.co/xqjrQsqJCw — Kelsey Ferguson (@Feliciano151) January 15, 2016