Why druids can’t use metal weapons but are they proficient with scimitars?

@mikemearls Something's been bugging me: if druids can't use metal weapons/armor, why are they proficient with scimitars but not bows?
— Kelsey Ferguson (@Feliciano151) January 14, 2016
Prohibition against metal applies only to armor – they are OK with using it in weapons. https://t.co/YLWBQ8roHY
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) January 14, 2016
Thanks for answering! Though I'm even more confused at the lack of bows. It's such a classic wilderness weapon. https://t.co/xqjrQsqJCw
— Kelsey Ferguson (@Feliciano151) January 15, 2016
It *is* weird that druids don't get them – probably more of a legacy thing, since bows were super good in AD&D. https://t.co/jVFtSCq55M
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) January 16, 2016