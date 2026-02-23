How to make a notable enemy

@ChrisPerkinsDnD What do you think of adding, say, fighter levels to a notable enemy to make it tougher? — Rob Davis (@SwampRob) January 16, 2016

If I tweak a monster, I want the change to be simple yet something my players will notice and remember. https://t.co/qpOtVgdlyO — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) January 17, 2016

@ChrisPerkinsDnD @SwampRob When you tweak monsters, do you like to manifest it with physical changes that identify it as different? — Dan Harris (@erifnevow) January 17, 2016