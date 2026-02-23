How to make a notable enemy

@ChrisPerkinsDnD What do you think of adding, say, fighter levels to a notable enemy to make it tougher?
If I tweak a monster, I want the change to be simple yet something my players will notice and remember. https://t.co/qpOtVgdlyO
@ChrisPerkinsDnD @SwampRob When you tweak monsters, do you like to manifest it with physical changes that identify it as different?
It depends on whether or not I want my "tweak" to be a surprise. https://t.co/GrTNalswll
