Why does a Rust Monsters attack dmg Adamantine per it’s description?

2 thoughts on “Why does a Rust Monsters attack dmg Adamantine per it’s description?

  1. Kaskr says:

    The object called +1 Weapon in the magic item section of the Dungeon Master’s Guide is a magic item that incorporates metal.

    Makes no sense

    Reply
    • John Preis says:

      JC was/is drawing attention to the fact that, against some players’ misperceptions, adamantine (and mithral, as a side note) isn’t inherently magical. Certain magic items use adamantine in their creation (just as certain rare materials are often used in the creation of different magic items), but a sword that happens to be forged from adamantine isn’t itself inherently magical unless enchanted to be so.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.